Shaun Griffiths stole almost £300 of protein powder from Home Bargains

Shaun Griffiths stole almost £300 of protein powder from the Home Bargains store in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton on February 3. The 43-year-old then targeted the Asda store in Midland Street on February 19, where he stole over £200 of Pokemon cards – as well as baby milk and beer. As he went to leave the store, Griffiths was stopped by a security guard who asked to see his receipt. He then said to the security guard: “I’ve got a dirty needle in my pocket, if you don’t let me go I’ll stab you with it.”

Griffiths, of Shields Crescent, Castle Donington, in Derbyshire, who has a number of previous convictions for thefts from shops in the Long Eaton area, was subsequently charged with theft and common assault. He appeared at Derby Magistrates’ Court on March 21, where he was jailed for a total of 26 weeks after admitting the offences.

He was also given a three-year criminal behaviour order which has conditions that he must not:

Enter any other place where he has been specifically banned or excluded.

Remain in any retail premises when directed to leave by staff.

Enter Asda, Midland Street, Long Eaton.