He filmed women in the toilet with a secret camera hidden in a pen

Adam Devaney was sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday (Apr 26) after he admitted 20 counts of voyeurism in January this year. North Yorkshire Police said it had identified 18 victims during the course of its investigation. The force was called to the 35-year-old’s workplace in April 2021 where staff had found a pen with a camera inside it hidden in a staff toilet. Devaney, of Selby, was arrested after the pen, his phone and laptop were all confiscated by the police for analysis.

Footage of the women using the toilet was found on both the camera and his phone, as well as videos of him setting up the camera, leaving, then returning to collect it. Other videos and images of a similar nature were found on his laptop. In victim personal statements read to the court, one woman said Devaney’s actions had left her feeling “so degraded and violated”. Another said: “I struggle to use work staff toilets or public toilets without being scared that a hidden device may be recording me.”

