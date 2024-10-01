Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager training to be a lifeguard secretly filmed a female at a Leeds leisure centre after slipping his camera phone under a cubicle partition.

Connor Turner was also found to have secret recordings of other females on his laptop, and he had also downloaded child-abuse images.

Now 22, he avoided being locked up at Leeds Crown Court because the offending took place when he was under 18, which automatically limits the sentencing options.

Prosecutor Brian Russell said the 30-second recording of the female at a council-run leisure centre in south Leeds dated back more than six years, when he was taking his lifeguard exam.

He later told police that was sexually attracted to the female, and had kept the clip for more than five years. In a victim impact statement, the victim - who cannot be named - said she now suffered from panic attacks and anxiety.

There were three other victims that Turner recorded, but not at the leisure centre. He said he gained no sexual gratification from those videos but was “curious” and was seeing if he could “get away with it”.

He was also found with four Category A abuse videos - the most serious - one Category B and 67 videos and photos in Category C.

Turner, of Baker Crescent, Morley, admitted six counts of voyeurism and three counts of making indecent images.

He has no previous convictions. Mitigating, Susannah Proctor said he “took full responsibility” and it was his “intention to engage with the probation service”. He now works as a labourer, having been banned from continuing as a lifeguard.

Judge Penelope Belcher conceded that her powers were “severely affected” due Turner’s age during his offending. He told him that had he been an adult at the time, he “would have been looking at immediate custody”.

She gave Turner a two-year community order, but said he must complete a 43-day sex-offending treatment programme, 55 days of rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also put on the sex offender register for three years, and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

But she warned him that should he “mess about” on the order, he will be brought back before her and could be sent into custody.