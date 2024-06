James Hemphill went on the run in America

A pervert who was once on the FBI’s most wanted list, fled to Scotland, was returned to America and then deported back to the UK is facing prison again after targeting a British girl.

James Hemphill, 67, spent 10 years on the run having admitted a child sex offence in America in 1994 when he fled to Scotland before he was sentenced.

He was finally arrested in 2004, returned to America and jailed before being deported back to the UK in 2008.

At the end of 2022 Hemphill was living in Kettering when he offended again, contacting a teenage girl and asking her if she wanted him to buy her some underwear. He also asked her if she wanted adult toys and if she wanted them to share a bed.

Hemphill, who has since moved to Bedfordshire, was arrested after the victim bravely confided in a family member.

He was charged with one count of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.

Following a recent trial which ended at Northampton Crown Court, he was convicted on both counts. He will return to the same court in September to be sentenced.

Lead investigator detective constable Andy Wakling commended the young victim.