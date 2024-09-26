Police appeal after child is sexually assaulted in shopping centre car park
Police wish to trace the five men shown in the CCTV images
Police have released CCTV images of five men they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Cambs police said a 14-year-old girl was attacked at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 21, in the red car park of Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough.
A force spokesperson said today (September 25): “Anyone who recognises any of the men in the CCTV images should report it through the force website using reference 35/61519/24.”