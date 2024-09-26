Police appeal after child is sexually assaulted in shopping centre car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police wish to trace the five men shown in the CCTV images

Police have released CCTV images of five men they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Cambs police said a 14-year-old girl was attacked at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 21, in the red car park of Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said today (September 25): “Anyone who recognises any of the men in the CCTV images should report it through the force website using reference 35/61519/24.”