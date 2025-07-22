A man pleasured himself inside a charity in front of a dad and his young daughter.

Philip Harding has been described as a “repeat sex offender” by police.

On May 31 he was in a charity shop when he was seen to expose himself and then pleasure himself in front of a man and the man’s young daughter. The 72-year-old has been jailed for indecent exposure.

Following police enquiries, Harding was identified and arrested with the offence, and has now been jailed for a year. A sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) was also imposed for 10 years.

Philip Harding, 72, has been jailed after he pleasured himself in front of a young girl in a charity shop | Wiltshire Police

Local Crime Investigator Shonna O’Harney said: “Harding is a prolific offender and we are aware of the community concern around him. Indecent exposure is a serious offence with potentially significant impacts upon victims.

“We have also seen that it can also lead to more serious contact sexual offences and violence. I’m pleased that the courts have recognised the severity of Harding’s offending and imposed a custodial sentence, plus a SHPO to protect the public.

“I’d also like to thank the victim for coming forward and reporting the incident to us. Support from the community is absolutely vital to allow us to investigate these types of offences.”

The incident happened in a charity shop in the Brittox, in Devizes, Wiltshire. Harding lives in the Lye, Seend.