Pig’s head left outside site of proposed mosque in Lancashire as police label ‘potential hate crime’

A hate crime investigation has been launched after a pig's head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque in Lancashire.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
14 minutes ago
A hate crime investigation has been launched after a pig’s head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque. Officers said they were called to Mosley Street, Barnoldswick in Lancashire at 2.10pm on October 8 to a report of a racially aggravated public order offence.

It was reported that a pig’s head had been left outside the former Methodist church building. According to the police, the case has now been treated as a potential hate crime and efforts are ongoing to identify the individual responsible.

No arrest has been made at this time but the police have deployed a dedicated team of officers carrying out active enquiries, including house to house and CCTV enquiries and visits to local butchers and abattoirs. 

No arrest has been made at this time, however we have a dedicated team of officers carrying out active enquiries. These include house to house and CCTV enquiries and visits to local butchers and abattoirs. 

They have also stepped up patrols in the area as a precaution and urged anyone with information to come forward as they are in continued dialogue with their partners, local councillors and faith leaders.

Inspector Claire Pearson, from the Pendle and Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I want to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate of any form and we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and they are working around the clock to identify those responsible. I am sure the residents of Barnoldswick will be equally as appalled by this behaviour and I want to appeal directly to them to contact the police if they have any information or footage which would assist us in our enquiries.”

Ibrar Ahmed, from the Barnoldswick Islamic Centre, said: “This incident is not aligned with the spirit of Barnoldswick, where Muslims have been an integral part of the community since the 1960s.

A pig's head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque on Mosley Street, Barnoldswick.
A pig's head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque on Mosley Street, Barnoldswick.

“The Barnoldswick Islamic Centre remains committed to fostering peace and harmony, working alongside everyone in our town to promote understanding. The Barnoldswick we know and call home is a place of friendship and respect, and together, we'll ensure it stays that way."

Unlike many forms of livestock, Islam forbids its followers from eating pork as pigs are deemed an unclean creature. 

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 845 of October 8 2023.

