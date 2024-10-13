Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been an outbreak of drink spiking in a UK city, police fear.

Devon and Cornwall Police say several people have reported that they may have been the victim of spiking incidents in Plymouth “in recent days”. Police say none of the incidents has been confirmed, but all are being investigated.

They have asked for the public’s help in being careful when they are out at night.

Plymouth Chief Inspector James Drake said: “Officers are speaking to people who report incidents in the night-time economy and we are fully investigating all reports of targeting those out to enjoy the nightlife in our great city.

“I would ask the public to remain vigilant to risks and help protect others around them. Please report any suspicious incidents to the police or any security or staff working in any establishment. We have, as we always do, police officers out during the evening in the city centre, who work closely with bar staff and security to ensure the safety of all who are out.

“We also have a Safebus situated on Derrys Cross Roundabout staffed by paramedics and security staff to provide support and assistance to anyone who is out in the city centre.”

Suspicious activity or incidents can be reported by calling 101 or in the case of an emergency 999.