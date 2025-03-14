Police appeal after hammer attack in Ravensthorpe takeaway

By Adam Cheshire
14th Mar 2025, 8:47am
A man needed hospital treatment after being attacked in a takeaway with a hammer.

Police were called to reports of an assault inside Rajas, on Huddersfield Road, in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire at 8.11pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended and found a man in his 20s had suffered multiple injuries. Police say he had been attacked by two men in balaclavas. One of them was armed with a hammer.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim was taken to hospital with injuries which are described as serious but not believed to be life changing. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination which has now been closed. Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or anyone with information, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250141588.

Alternatively, people can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

