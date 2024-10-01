Police appeal for help after man caught on CCTV following sexual assault on girl near city centre Boots

By Gemma Gadd
1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have appealed for help from members of the public to track down a man caught on CCTV.

Officers have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “A teenage girl was approached outside Boots, Queensgate, by a man at about 10pm on Sunday, September 22.

“He went on to sexually assault her before walking with her to a taxi rank in Bridge Street at about midnight.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/69796/24 or call 101.

Related topics:PoliceCCTV