Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for help from members of the public to track down a man caught on CCTV.

Officers have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “A teenage girl was approached outside Boots, Queensgate, by a man at about 10pm on Sunday, September 22.

“He went on to sexually assault her before walking with her to a taxi rank in Bridge Street at about midnight.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/69796/24 or call 101.