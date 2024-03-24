Police arrest four people in Portsmouth after reports of man carrying gun as Hampshire officers rush to scene
Multiple police units were called at 2.50am today (March 24) to a report of a man with an offensive weapon at an address in Southsea, Portsmouth. The man was reportedly seen with a gun. Two police cars remained on the scene shortly after 10.30am.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene and arrested four people. It is believed there is no wider threat to the public at this time. A 26-year-old man from Bishopstoke, a 22-year-old man from Fareham, a 21-year-old man from Fareham and a 19-year-old man from Watford have all been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody while our enquiries continue."