Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago

A 26-year-old man has been arrested under the suspicion of breaking into homes and fondling women’s feet while they slept. Mark Anthony Gonzales is alleged to have gained entry to two condos in the early hours between July 1 and 3 at a resort in South Lake Tahoe on the Nevada-California border.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, once inside, the suspect went into the bedrooms and rubbed the sleeping women’s feet. On both occasions, the women woke up and confronted him before he fled.

Based on forensics, the suspect was identified as Gonzales, a resident of Atwater, California. Gonzales is known to local law enforcement personnel in Atwater and Merced County, according to the police.

During some of the incidents, he has been identified as a suspect in multiple offences involving trespassing, stealing women’s shoes, and engaging in sexual self-gratification.

Investigators said Gonzales’ offences appeared to be "escalating in nature" following his arrest. Two counts of burglary and two counts of battery were brought against him. Gonzales was held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant and is expected to be extradited to Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said: "I am extremely pleased that my investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual," Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said. These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again."

