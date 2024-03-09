Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police car crashed into a shopfront last night while attempting to stop a suspect on a motorbike. The vehicle mounted the pavement and nestled into the the front of the electrical shop located close to a Tesco store.

Pictures show shattered glass at the shop which has no signage. The car remained in place for some time, with a cordon erected, as police waited to assess the structural integrity of the building – with the damage described by one local as “significant”.

The car has since been moved while a cordon and barriers remain in place. A police van and officers were also standing guard. A video of the aftermath shows the damage caused to the electrical shop close to a Tesco store.

Providing details on what happened, police spokesperson said: "While attempting to stop a motorcycle in Albert Road around 3.25am today (March 9), a police vehicle collided with the front of a shop. Having spotted a motorcycle we believed to have been stolen and then involved in criminal activity, officers attempted to stop the rider. However, they failed to stop.

"No injuries were reported as part of the collision, and we have liaised with the store owner and local authority in order to have the damage repaired. A short while later, the motorcycle was seen again by officers, and a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested.