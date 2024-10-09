Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was caught climbing off an unconscious woman by police officers has been jailed for rape.

Matthew Fox has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of raping a woman near a city centre car park. Police officers caught the 33-year-old climbing off the unconscious victim as she laid on the ground.

CCTV operators had been monitoring the pair as they left a nearby bar and alerted police after becoming concerned for the woman’s welfare.

Traffic officers found the pair at the top of a ramp to a car park in Cattle Market Road, with Fox climbing off the woman who was laid unresponsive on the ground. An ambulance was called who took the woman to hospital where she regained consciousness several hours later, and Fox was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He denied a charge of rape but a jury unanimously found him guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this year. The court heard that the pair did not know each other but had met whilst drinking in a bar and leaving together.

In police interview, Fox said they began kissing in the bar before starting to walk to his car and having consensual sex in a doorway a few times.

They continued walking when she tripped and fell, so he picked her up and carried her along Cattle Market Way where they again had consensual sex. However, when police arrived, the woman was unresponsive.

Fox, of Stumpacre, Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

He was also sentenced for perverting the course of justice, after admitting the offence alongside his cousin, Alfie Smith, 27, sister, Jamie-Lee Fox, 37 and mum, Alison Quinn-Gajdur, 58.

Smith, of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping, Peterborough, Jamie-Lee Fox, of Cleve Place, Eye, Peterborough, and Quinn-Gajdur, of Stumpacre, Bretton, Peterborough, are all due to be sentenced on Wednesday (9 October).

After Fox’s charge and remand in prison for rape, police discovered how he had been in contact with the trio, requesting them to contact the victim on his behalf so she would “realise how serious this was” and she would “give an accurate statement”.

The victim received multiple calls to her mobile from an unknown number, later found to be Smith, trying to intimidate her into changing her account to police, while Jamie-Lee Fox sent the woman messages via Facebook and Quinn-Gajdur assisted with contacting the victim and would provide updates to her son in prison.

Detective Constable Abbie McQuaid, who investigated, said: “Fox took advantage of the woman being intoxicated. She was in no position to consent to sexual activity and required medical assistance. We have been working closely with businesses and partner agencies across the county to identify predatory behaviour and safeguard women and girls.

“Thanks to CCTV operators who were concerned about what they saw, our officers were alerted and were able to intervene. Anyone found to be interfering with an investigation and trying to pervert the course of justice will be dealt with robustly.”

Information about the police’s work on safeguarding women and girls can be found at the ‘Know violence against women' webpage.