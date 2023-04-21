For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes following 'successful' liftoff
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing dad and daughter, 3
1 hour ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
2 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
13 hours ago Fatal shooting case against Alec Baldwin dropped, says actor's lawyers
Breaking

Dunya Abdulla: police ‘extremely concerned’ after father and daughter, 3, disappear without a trace

Ahmed Abdulla, 36, and his daughter Dunya, three, were last seen 11 days ago in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 minutes ago

Police say they are “extremely concerned” about Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and his three-year-old daughter Dunya - who have been missing for 11 days.

The pair disappeared on Monday, 10 April when they were last seen in the Promenade area of Blackpool, Lancashire, NationalWorld’s sister site the Blackpool Gazette reports. They were reported missing eight days and police efforts are now under way to find them.

PC Cat Angus, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Ahmed and Dunya and it is out of character for them to disappear like this. We need to trace father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well.

Most Popular

“They have not been seen since April 10 and while they could still be in Blackpool they could equally have left the area. Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard him discussing plans to travel elsewhere. If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.”

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and his three-year-old daughter Dunya were last seen on April 10 in the Promenade area of BlackpoolAhmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and his three-year-old daughter Dunya were last seen on April 10 in the Promenade area of Blackpool
Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and his three-year-old daughter Dunya were last seen on April 10 in the Promenade area of Blackpool

Ahmed, who also goes by Karwan, is described as 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short black hair and a dark beard. Dunya is described as having curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is around three feet tall.

They may still be in Blackpool, but have links to Manchester and Kent and could have travelled further afield, say policeThey may still be in Blackpool, but have links to Manchester and Kent and could have travelled further afield, say police
They may still be in Blackpool, but have links to Manchester and Kent and could have travelled further afield, say police

They might still be in Blackpool but they also have links to Manchester and Kent and could have travelled further afield.

You can call 101 with any information or for immediate sightings call 999.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Police