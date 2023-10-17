Police are growing concern for safety of Derbyshire woman, Chloe, who has been missing from her home near Glossop, since Monday.

An urgent appeal to find a missing woman who has been missing from her home since Monday evening has been issued - with growing concerns for her welfare from the police. Chloe, from Derbyshire, was last seen in Gamesley at 6pm on October 16.

The 36-year-old, who is 5ft 2ins tall and has light brown hair, was last seen wearing black leggings, dark grey trainers, a dark long sleeve vest top and a grey zip up jacket. She may have visited Bottoms Reservoir in Tintwistle, the police said.