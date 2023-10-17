Telling news your way
Police are growing concern for safety of Derbyshire woman, Chloe, who has been missing from her home near Glossop, since Monday.

An urgent appeal to find a missing woman who has been missing from her home since Monday evening has been issued - with growing concerns for her welfare from the police. Chloe, from Derbyshire, was last seen in Gamesley at 6pm on October 16.

The 36-year-old, who is 5ft 2ins tall and has light brown hair, was last seen wearing black leggings, dark grey trainers, a dark long sleeve vest top and a grey zip up jacket. She may have visited Bottoms Reservoir in Tintwistle, the police said.

Anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number with reference 1161-161023.

