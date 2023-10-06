Police are growing concerned for missing 15-year-old schoolgirl, Chloe Byrne, who disappeared from her home nearly a week ago

Police are growing concerned for a missing 15-year-old schoolgirl who disappeared from her home nearly a week ago. Chloe Byrne has not been seen since she left her home in Studley, Warwickshire on Sunday (October 1) saying she was visiting an address four miles away in Alcester.

She is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with blue eyes, very long blonde hair, and a slim build. She has a piercing on the right-hand side of her nose. Warwickshire Police said she was wearing black leggings, a coat with a fur hood, and black trainers and have urged anyone who sees her to dial 999 immediately.