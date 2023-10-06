Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Coach driver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Sir Alex Ferguson's wife dies aged 84
Snapchat warned about its AI chatbot over privacy risks
Holly Willoughby: man, 36, charged with kidnap and 'soliciting murder'
Warning major UK airport to be at ‘standstill’ over October half term
Labour triumph in Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election

Police grow concerned for safety of missing Warwickshire schoolgirl, Chloe Byrne, 15

 Police are growing concerned for missing 15-year-old schoolgirl, Chloe Byrne, who disappeared from her home nearly a week ago

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
1 hour ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are growing concerned for a missing 15-year-old schoolgirl who disappeared from her home nearly a week ago. Chloe Byrne has not been seen since she left her home in Studley, Warwickshire on Sunday (October 1) saying she was visiting an address four miles away in Alcester.

She is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with blue eyes, very long blonde hair, and a slim build. She has a piercing on the right-hand side of her nose. Warwickshire Police said she was wearing black leggings, a coat with a fur hood, and black trainers and have urged anyone who sees her to dial 999 immediately.

Those who have seen Chloe can contact 999 as soon as possible. Anyone with information on where she might be, contact the police by visiting their website or call 101. 

Related topics:Warwickshire Police