The 42-year-old man from Gosport in Hampshire was arrested on Thursday and remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance. He was charged with two non-dwelling burglaries and a criminal damage offence.

Gosport police, posting on social media with the caption “if at first you don’t succeed...” said of the dramatic capture: “In our job we don’t always get hold of our suspects on the first time of trying. Having spotted a wanted male, riding his bike on the bus route, he managed to evade us but by use of quick communication with our colleagues, local knowledge and team work we managed to get him into cuffs less than half an hour later.