Police help teenagers steer clear of cybercrime

One in four teenagers have tried some form of cybercrime - many without realising that their activities are illegal. A specialist police unit is seeking to educate young people about the legal boundaries through the Cyber Choices programme, so that they can make informed decisions about their online activity and avoid falling foul of the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and its subsequent amendments.

Cyber Choices is a national programme, coordinated by the National Crime Agency, and delivered by Cyber Choices teams in Regional Organised Crime Units and local Police Cyber teams. In the South East, Cyber Choices is delivered by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

SEROCU comprises police officers and staff drawn from police forces across the country and works in conjunction with local forces, HMRC, the National Crime Agency and the Crown Prosecution Service to combat cross-border organised crime. It provides niche and specialist capabilities in order to target and disrupt organised crime effectively.

This unit works in close alignment with Counter Terrorism Policing South East, and both functions are hosted by Thames Valley Police as the host Police service. Thames Valley Police manage SEROCU and provide all financial, HR and organisational requirements.

Last month the Department for Education (DfE) published an updated version of the statutory safeguarding and child protection guidance for schools in England known as KCSiE - “Keeping children safe in education” - and this serves as the framework for SEROCU’s “Cyber Choices” programme. SEROCU’s remit does not extend to countering cyber bullying.

Learning outcomes for those attending the programme include:

- Understanding what cyber activity falls under the Computer Misuse Act 1990- Understanding the risk to young people of committing cyber-dependent crimes- Knowledge of some risk indicators of involvement in cyber-dependent crime- Awareness of how SEROCU can support young people- Understanding why, when and how to refer young people to SEROCU Cyber Choices.

SEROCU also offers free training for school staff and other partners about the Cyber Choices programme, including when and how to make a referral to it. Further information can be obtained by emailing SEROCU at [email protected].