A 70-year-old man is wanted for questioning over the death of a woman at his home in Somerset.

Police have issued a fresh appeal to find a 70-year-old man who is wanted for questioning over the death of a woman at his home in Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police say Richard Scatchard poses a serious risk to women he forms relationships with.

Scatchard, of Minehead, is also wanted on recall to prison as well as wanted in connection with the murder investigation. The police said he was last seen on October 16 in the coastal town and could be anywhere in the country,

Officers were alerted to the sudden death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare, at Scatchard’s address on Blenheim Road, Minehead on Sunday (October 15). A forensic post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Kelly’s death was inconclusive. Her death is currently being treated as suspicious while we await the results of further tests.

Kelly’s family are being supported and updated by specially trained family liaison officers. Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “Our thoughts are with Kelly’s family at this tragic time and we’re doing all we can to provide them with the answers they deserve.

“Officers attended Scatchard’s address on 15 October and returned the following afternoon to speak to him about the death but he had disappeared. We initially treated Scatchard as a high-risk missing person due to concerns he presented an immediate and serious risk of harm to himself.

“As our inquiry has progressed, we have become less worried about his welfare and far more concerned about the danger he presents to other people. His previous behaviour, along with information we have gathered since his disappearance, makes us anxious that he may have formed a new relationship with one or more women and that he presents a serious risk to their safety.

“Scatchard is a prolific user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes. We’re using a wide range of resources and tactics to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful.

“Extensive searches continue to be carried out on both land and at sea in the Minehead area but we really need the public’s help. We’ve received 24 reported sightings of him following our earlier appeals – the majority of which were in Minehead and Watchet – and continue to ask people to call 999 immediately if they see him. Do not approach him as we do not know how he may react.”

It’s believed Scatchard could be using a distinctive electric bicycle – a grey Gepida Alboin Curve which has a pink front tyre rim, flowers on the rim of the rear tyre and green and yellow electrical tape around the handlebars.