Police hunt two female chocolate thieves as image released to public after Tesco raid

Police are hunting two female chocolate thieves.
By Steve Deeks, Steve Deeks
1 minute ago
The police are appealing for help to track down these women who were caught on camera - they are wanted in connection with the theft of chocolateThe police are appealing for help to track down these women who were caught on camera - they are wanted in connection with the theft of chocolate
The police are appealing for help to track down these women who were caught on camera - they are wanted in connection with the theft of chocolate

Officers said they would “like to speak to” the women pictured after more than £200 worth of chocolate was stolen from Tesco Express, Compton Square, Andover, on October 23. “If you think you know who they are, please contact us on online or via 101 quoting 44230435066,” a police statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or to call 101, quoting 44230435066.

