Police in Halifax today: Police seal off Halifax town centre street after attack last night
Police taped off a Halifax town centre for several hours today.
A street in a Halifax town centre was shut from the early hours of this morning until earlier this afternoon.
The Courier understands detectives were carrying out investigations after an attack on a young woman that happened last night.
Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to call police on 101 or contact detectives by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.