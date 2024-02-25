Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A street in a Halifax town centre was shut from the early hours of this morning until earlier this afternoon.

The Courier understands detectives were carrying out investigations after an attack on a young woman that happened last night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to call police on 101 or contact detectives by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.