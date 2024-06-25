The Moorings Wakefield: Police investigate after body found in water at River Calder
Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at the moorings in Wakefield.
Police received reports of a body in the water at The Moorings, off Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 2.41pm this afternoon (Monday, June 24).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services have attended and the body has been recovered from the water.