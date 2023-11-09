Police are investigating an 'unexplained' death of a woman after a body was reportedly found 'in a bin'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an investigation into an 'unexplained' death of a woman after a body was reportedly found 'in a bin'. Officers were called to a flat block near Golders Green, north London at around 9am on Thursday (November 9) by a concerned member of the public.

The body was said to have been found in communal bins, with a rucksack laying nearby. Scotland Yard said the death is currently being treated as "unexpected and unexplained".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were called at 08:59hrs on Thursday, 9 November to a premises on Granville Road, NW2. A member of the public had reported finding the body of a woman.

Police investigating "unexplained" death of woman whose body was found 'in a bin'