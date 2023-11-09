Police investigating 'unexplained' death of woman after body found in bin in north London
Police are investigating an 'unexplained' death of a woman after a body was reportedly found 'in a bin'.
Police have launched an investigation into an 'unexplained' death of a woman after a body was reportedly found 'in a bin'. Officers were called to a flat block near Golders Green, north London at around 9am on Thursday (November 9) by a concerned member of the public.
The body was said to have been found in communal bins, with a rucksack laying nearby. Scotland Yard said the death is currently being treated as "unexpected and unexplained".
The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were called at 08:59hrs on Thursday, 9 November to a premises on Granville Road, NW2. A member of the public had reported finding the body of a woman.
"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. The woman was confirmed to be deceased. A crime scene is in place. The death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained. Enquiries continue.”