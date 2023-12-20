Police issue appeal after woman caught on CCTV ripping off number plate from squad car in Warrington
Police are trying to track down a woman who was caught on CCTV ripping off the number plate from a squad car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are trying to track down a woman who vandalised one its squad cars by ripping its number plate off. The shocking CCTV footage, which was released by the force, shows a woman throwing a large plastic bottle at a police car after walking through a town centre in the morning.
After failing to damage the car with the bottle, she is then seen tearing the registration plate off the back of the car. The woman, wearing a fluffy fur jacket with a nude top and black cargo trousers, then appears to pick up her phone before fleeing the scene with the plate.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cheshire Police has released footage of the incident in a bid to identify the woman, who had blonde hair tied up. The force said it happened at around 6.50am on December 2 in Bridge Street in Warrington town centre.
Sergeant Graham Robinson, who described the woman's behaviour as "totally unacceptable" and a "deliberate act of criminal damage", appealed for anyone who knows her to get in touch. He said: "The CCTV footage clearly shows the suspect attempting to damage the police car, repeatedly throwing a bottle at the car, before ripping the number plate off the back of the vehicle.
“Her behaviour was totally unacceptable, and her deliberate act of criminal damage resulted in one of our cars being taken off the road for repairs. If you think you recognise the woman or know who she is please call us at Warrington Police Station on 101, quoting 23001216738, or visit our website. I would also like to appeal directly to the woman in the CCTV image to get in touch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.