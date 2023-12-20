Police are trying to track down a woman who was caught on CCTV ripping off the number plate from a squad car

Police are trying to track down a woman who vandalised one its squad cars by ripping its number plate off. The shocking CCTV footage, which was released by the force, shows a woman throwing a large plastic bottle at a police car after walking through a town centre in the morning.

After failing to damage the car with the bottle, she is then seen tearing the registration plate off the back of the car. The woman, wearing a fluffy fur jacket with a nude top and black cargo trousers, then appears to pick up her phone before fleeing the scene with the plate.

Cheshire Police has released footage of the incident in a bid to identify the woman, who had blonde hair tied up. The force said it happened at around 6.50am on December 2 in Bridge Street in Warrington town centre.

The unidentified woman rips the number plate from the police car.

Sergeant Graham Robinson, who described the woman's behaviour as "totally unacceptable" and a "deliberate act of criminal damage", appealed for anyone who knows her to get in touch. He said: "The CCTV footage clearly shows the suspect attempting to damage the police car, repeatedly throwing a bottle at the car, before ripping the number plate off the back of the vehicle.