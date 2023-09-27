Police investigating the disappearance of Leah, 16, from York have recovered her mobile phone in the river.

Police investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who went missing last week in York have recovered her mobile phone in the river. Leah was last seen by her friends on the morning of Wednesday, September 20.

North Yorkshire Police said the device was retrieved from the River Ouse, after a confirmed sighting of Leah on CCTV shows her at the edge of the river near Lendal Bridge on the day of her disappearance, prompting underwater searches by the force on Monday, September 25.

The police said underwater searches are continuing today (September 27) with the help of specialist underwater search officers from the Regional Marine and Underwater Search Team.

Leah is described as white with shoulder-length black dyed hair, 5ft 2in tall, and she was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded top with a white logo, black combat-style trousers that are flared at the bottom, and black and white trainers.