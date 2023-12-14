Police are keen to speak to the driver of a BMW following the death of a 22-year-old in a car crash last week

Police are keen to speak to the driver of a BMW in connection with the death of a 22-year-old in a car crash last week. The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed Katya Watson from Coleraine died as a result of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballymena on Friday (December 8), reports NationalWorld sister publication, the News Letter. Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.15pm of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a grey BMW 430D and blue Volvo XC90 on the Lisnevenagh Road. Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene.

“Sadly, the driver of the Corsa has since passed away from her injuries in hospital. She was 22-year-old Katya Watson from the Coleraine area. We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 701 08/12/23. We are especially keen to hear from the driver of a blue BMW who was driving in the southbound lane at the time of the collision.”

A family notice said Ms Watson died on 13 December. She was the daughter of Eamon and Angelique and sister to Gabriella, Francesca, Aurora and twin sister of Lucia. Friends of Loreto College posted their sympathy on social media, noting their “dear past pupil, Katya Watson...tragically passed away on 13th December 2023 as a result of an accident”.

They added: "Katya and her twin sister Lucia attended Loreto from 2013 to 2020. Her older sister Francesca was a pupil here from 2009 to 2016. May she rest in Peace.”

Slaughtmanus GAA club, near Londonderry, also posted sympathies online. They said: “It is with sincere heartfelt sadness the club announce the death of Katya Watson aged 22. Daughter of Eamon and Angelique Watson, Coleraine, sister of Gabriella, Francesca, Aurora and Lucia.

“On behalf St Mary’s GAC Slaughtmanus we express our deepest sympathy to Katya’s extended family and club members, grandparents and Clubs Honorary President Jeff and his wife Sadie, uncles Sean, Kevin and Edward, aunts Caroline, Shona and Ann, cousins and entire family circle. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest In Peace.”