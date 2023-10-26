Police launch investigation after Muslim woman in hijab hit with concrete slab in street attack
Police have arrested a man after a Muslim woman in hijab was struck with a concrete slab in broad daylight.
The footage, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man approaching her from behind, raising a loose concrete slab he had grabbed from a garden wall. He then gets within a metre of the unsuspecting woman and hurls it at her head. She however manages to move out of the way but is still struck by the heavy piece of concrete.
According to the Independent who interviewed her family, they believed she was targeted because she was visibly Muslim wearing a hijab in the town centre attack. Her husband said his wife was left “very shocked” and that they didn’t know the attacker and “have never seen him before.”
West Yorkshire Police said the woman has suffered minor injuries following the assault. However, the police said there is “no evidence to suggest there was any racial motivation” for the attack.
The force also confirmed that a man was arrested and enquiries remain ongoing. They said: “We are working with colleagues in Kirklees Council’s adult social care to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We would urge members of the public to avoid speculation about this incident and the people involved.”
It came amid reports that the Israel-Hamas conflict led to an increase in hate crimes across the United Kingdom, with Islamophobic offences in London increasing by 140%. Scotland Yard added that there has also been a 1,350 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews.