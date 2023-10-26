Police have arrested a man after a Muslim woman in hijab was struck with a concrete slab in broad daylight.

Police have launched an investigation after a Muslim woman was struck with a concrete slab by a stranger in broad daylight. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place in South Street, Dewsbury, at 12.30pm on Wednesday (October 25).

The footage, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man approaching her from behind, raising a loose concrete slab he had grabbed from a garden wall. He then gets within a metre of the unsuspecting woman and hurls it at her head. She however manages to move out of the way but is still struck by the heavy piece of concrete.

According to the Independent who interviewed her family, they believed she was targeted because she was visibly Muslim wearing a hijab in the town centre attack. Her husband said his wife was left “very shocked” and that they didn’t know the attacker and “have never seen him before.”

The force also confirmed that a man was arrested and enquiries remain ongoing. They said: “We are working with colleagues in Kirklees Council’s adult social care to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We would urge members of the public to avoid speculation about this incident and the people involved.”

