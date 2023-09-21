Police Scotland has launched a manhunt after a woman was reportedly raped twice in the space of nine days on Benbecula.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was reportedly raped twice in the space of nine days on a Scottish island. Police Scotland said the woman was sexually assaulted on Benbecula, a relatively small island community in the Outer Hebrides.

Branding the case “extremely unusual”, the police said the first incident occurred between 10.30pm on Friday, September 8 and 3am on Saturday, September 9. The second incident occurred between 1.15am and 2.15am on Monday, September 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents involved the same woman, who is in her 40s, in the Creagorry area of the island and both believed to have involved the same unidentified man. The man has now been described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, medium build, clean shaven, greyish white hair and an English accent.

An investigation is ongoing led by specialist detectives from Police Scotland’s national Public Protection Unit. Detective Inspector Craig Ross said: “These two reported incidents are obviously extremely unusual for an island community such as Benbecula.

“We are providing support to the woman involved in our investigation to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.

Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, Western Isles area commander, added: “These reports are obviously extremely concerning and we are providing a visible police presence in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Local officers are supporting and assisting our national colleagues with this investigation. If anyone has any concerns or information then I would urge you to call 101, or approach any of our officers.”