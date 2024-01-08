Derbyshire Police launch manhunt for man who 'exposed himself' in a Ripley car park
A man is wanted in connection with a report of an indecent exposure
A man is wanted after exposing himself in public. Derbyshire police said a man was seen in a car park off Field Terrace, Ripley, exposing himself before walking down Field Terrace on Thursday, December 14 between 3.25pm and 3.20pm. A CCTV image of a man has now been released by the police, who would like to speak to him in connection with a report of an indecent exposure.
The man is described as white with short dark hair wearing headphones, black tracksuit bottoms, red trainers and a long green puffer jacket.
Those with information, along with the man in the picture, are urged to get in touch with the police via their website. Alternatively you can call on 101 or get in touch via Facebook or Twitter and quote reference: 23*767842. A report can also be made anonymously through charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
