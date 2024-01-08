A man is wanted in connection with a report of an indecent exposure

A man is wanted after exposing himself in public. Derbyshire police said a man was seen in a car park off Field Terrace, Ripley, exposing himself before walking down Field Terrace on Thursday, December 14 between 3.25pm and 3.20pm. A CCTV image of a man has now been released by the police, who would like to speak to him in connection with a report of an indecent exposure.

The man is described as white with short dark hair wearing headphones, black tracksuit bottoms, red trainers and a long green puffer jacket.

Derbyshire police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with a report of an indecent exposure in Ripley

