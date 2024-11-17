Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was seriously sexually assaulted at a bus stop in the early hours of this morning - and police have now launched a manhunt for her attacker.

The victim, in her 30s, was walking when she was approached by a man who reportedly attacked her in Ipswich, according to police

A crime scene cordon is now in place at the scene, on Nacton Road, near Clapgate Lane, after the incident which occurred at around 4am (on Sunday November 17). Suffolk Police said the victim is being assisted by specialist officers.

Police described how the woman was "approached by a man who reportedly seriously sexually assaulted her". Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have any relevant doorbell, dashcam, or CCTV footage from around the time of the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Brett Harris said: “We understand the concern this incident will raise but we want to reassure the public that we are investigating all lines of enquiry to ensure we can find those responsible. A scene is in place and the local community can expect to see an increased police presence in and around the area.

"I would encourage members of the public to approach our officers if they have any concerns. We are appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with officers. In particular, if you were around the area at the time of the incident and saw anything that looked suspicious, unusual or out of place."

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting 37/65401/24.