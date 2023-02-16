Jack Green struck the man while he was restrained on a hospital bed

A former police officer has been found guilty of misconduct after punching a vulnerable man in the face while he was on duty in hospital.

PC Jack Green, 28, punched the victim and told him he was “p***ing his life away” as he was being detained at hospital for a mental health assessment.

Mr Green struck the man while he was restrained and strapped on a hospital bed in handcuffs and a spit hood, a disciplinary panel heard. It was found that Mr Green used excessive force when he hit the man in the face and hip at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital on 30 October 2020.

He also spoke to the suspect in a “derogatory, disrespectful and discourteous” way by calling him “simple-minded pond scum” with “smelly breath”. He told the victim: “You take too many drugs or drink too much booze, or just generally p*** your life away.”

The gross misconduct panel ruled on Wednesday (15 February) that Mr Green would have been dismissed if he was still serving with West Midlands Police.

Jack Green has been found guilty of misconduct after punching a vulnerable man (Photo: Tristan Potter / SWNS)

The hearing followed a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a referral was made about the former officer’s conduct in February 2021. A two-month investigation found there was a case to answer for gross misconduct before Mr Green resigned from the force in May last year.

A three-day disciplinary hearing organised by the force and led by an independent and legally qualified chair, found the allegations were proven. It was determined that the former officer had breached police standards of professional behaviour for use of force and for authority, respect and courtesy.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Police officers must use only the minimum amount of force necessary to achieve the required result.

"In our view the strikes delivered by PC Green were not necessary, reasonable or proportionate in the circumstances, and body worn video did not support his account that he acted in self defence. Police should also act with self control and tolerance but the officer did not provide a convincing reason for the way he spoke to the detainee.

“A gross misconduct hearing has now determined that ex-PC Green would have been dismissed if he had not resigned. He will also be added to the police barred list, preventing him from future employment with the service.”

The IOPC passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised a charge of assault against the officer, but the charge was subsequently withdrawn.

Mr Green was also previously cleared of assault in January last year after he was caught on camera punching a drunk man while trying to arrest him.

