Three police officers have been injured following disorder ahead of Aston Villa’s game with Legia Warsaw in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said fans of the Polish side were not being allowed into the stadium after missiles were thrown at officers before the start of the Europa Conference League game.

Objects were thrown at police as the visiting fans were held in the coach park near the ground. The force said a “significant policing operation” continues but the game was able to kick off at 8pm.

