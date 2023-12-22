The cannabis farm was growing across four floors in the Blackpool hotel

A hotel in Blackpool has been raided by police with hundreds of cannabis plants found growing across its 13 rooms.

The cannabis farm was discovered on Wednesday, December 20, in Withnell Road, off the Promenade in South Shore.

Officers executed a drugs warrant at the disused hotel where 13 rooms were found full of cannabis plants, spread over four floors. Approximately 419 plants have been seized, with an estimated value of around £1,000 per plant.

Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed causing significant disruption throughout the premises. Electricity Northwest attended to ensure the area was safe.