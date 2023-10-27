A drug dealer who took off from police in a car with cloned plates was chased across two counties - and captured

A desperate drug-dealer jumped red lights and overtook cars on narrow country lanes in a bid to escape police.

The driving of Patrick McCabe during the hour-long high speed chase through rural Sussex and Surrey was described as 'appalling'. Drugs were found in designer bags inside the car.

The drama began when McCabe, 28, who was already disqualified from driving, spotted police while at a car wash in Copthorne, West Sussex. He sped off in a Volkswagen Golf, fitted with cloned plates, with 19-year-old passenger Ronnie Beckett. McCabe drove the wrong way around a roundabout, jumped red lights and overtook in a dangerous manner during the 60-minute pursuit.

A police helicopter and armed officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit joined the chase on Wednesday 12 July this year. McCabe’s driving was so dangerous that he only narrowly avoided head-on collisions with several vehicles. Other motorists had to take evasive action, including an emergency stop, to avoid crashing.

McCabe and Beckett eventually abandoned the car on a housing estate in Horley, Surrey. Beckett was quickly arrested, but McCabe leapt over a fence and tried to escape through back gardens. But the police helicopter crew were able to alert colleagues on the ground to his location and he too was arrested.

Police found a Gucci bag and a Versace bag containing cannabis and cash, as well as a bank card in McCabe’s name, inside the car. McCabe, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving, possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

Beckett, of Ifield, West Sussex, admitted possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, breach of a suspended sentence order, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

McCabe was sentenced to two years and five months in prison and was given a new disqualification from driving of five years and four months. Beckett was sentenced to a total of 17 weeks in prison.