Police release images of 20 men wanted over Armistice Day counter protests

Police are looking to speak to these men over Armistice Day counter protests in London.

The police have released images of 20 men they wish to track down following a series of violent incidents on Armistice Day. The Metropolitan Police said it is appealing to anyone who can identify the men suspected of racial hatred, racially aggravated public order offences, and assault on police officers.

Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder across the capital on November 11, including in and around Whitehall, which clashed with a massive pro-Palestine march in the city centre.

Earlier that day, dozens of far-right counter protesters were arrested - the majority of whom were right-wing protesters who formed part of a group several hundred strong that police said included football hooligans.

Commander Kyle Gordon said the police have been "working around the clock" to identify the offenders since Remembrance weekend. He said: “Public order policing doesn’t end when the event is over, and since Remembrance weekend, our teams have been working around the clock to identify those involved in any criminality that took place on the day.

“They’ve trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and are continuing to review evidence to help with enquiries. We need the public’s help to track down these men, who we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences.

“As with any public order event, we know that people may have travelled from outside of London, so we’re asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone.”

On the day, officers made 145 arrests for offences for possession of weapons, criminal damage, public order, inciting racial hatred and possession of drugs. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling on 0208 246 9386 quoting Operation Brocks. You can also tweet @MetCC. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.