Police divers are set to resume their search of a river as they continue to look for a mother who disappeared 17 years ago. Malgorzata Wnuczek, aged 27 at the time, went missing on her way from work in 2006.

The last known sighting of her was when she was seen after catching a bus from her workplace at Peter Jackson Logistic into Leicester City Centre. The last contact the mum had with her family was via text message two days before.

In 2016, 10 years after her disappearance, a re-appeal was launched from both her loved ones and police but unfortunately didn’t prove fruitful. In June this year, police divers searched the River Soar in connection with the disappearance.

Around the area of Mill Lane Bridge, they found several unidentified objects in the riverbed. Now Leicestershire Police have launched a renewed appeal for information.

Today (Monday, October 16), specialist teams have started a further two-day search of the river. Detectives currently believe that there may be people within the Polish community who know what happened to her.

Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, senior investigating officer, said: “During the previous search of the river, some items were found within the riverbed that we were unable to identify.

“This next phase of the investigation is to establish what they are and whether they are anything that could provide us with information as to what happened to Malgorzata. I would still ask that anyone who is able to help with our enquiries, but has not yet contacted police, to do so. It’s never too late to come forward.”