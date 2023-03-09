The female ScotRail employee was onboard a train in West Dunbartonshire, when she was approached by two men.

Police are seeking witnesses after a ScotRail employee was sexually assaulted onboard a train (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a ScotRail worker was sexually assaulted onboard a train.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said the attack happened at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, 1 March. The ScotRail employee was approached by two men on the train, and one of them then sexually assaulted her.

The man left the train at Singer station in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire. He is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, and spoke with a foreign accent.