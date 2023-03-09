Police are appealing for witnesses after a ScotRail worker was sexually assaulted onboard a train.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said the attack happened at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, 1 March. The ScotRail employee was approached by two men on the train, and one of them then sexually assaulted her.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The man left the train at Singer station in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire. He is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, and spoke with a foreign accent.
The BTP is asking anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference number 2300023645. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.