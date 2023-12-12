A boy was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, aged just 11.

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, the police have said. Officers rushed to the scene where a group of children were causing damage and being abusive towards shop staff in Paignton, Devon, just before 4pm on Friday (December 8).

The group then moved to the town centre where they continued to cause chaos. Police put a dispersal order in place before they were moved from the area. A young child was arrested at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "An 11-year-old boy from Paignton was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was later released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."

Torbay Custody Sergeant Tim Perrin took to social media to share his shock, writing on X, he said: "What is going on? 11 yr old en route to custody drunk and disorderly."

