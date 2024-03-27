Officers were called to the Firth Park area at 5.11pm following reports of a stabbing, and cordoned off a large area centring around Hucklow Road. The boy remains in hospital in a stable condition this morning.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the cordon has since been lifted but the hunt for the attacker or group responsible continues, with no arrests having been made so far. It is not yet known how many people the force is searching for, but residents on several Facebook community groups have claimed as many as "four lads" may have been involved.