Port Talbot: Two people found dead at house in South Wales as police investigate 'unexplained' deaths
Two bodies have been found at a house following a 'welfare concern'
Police have launched an investigation after two people were found dead at a house in South Wales. Police said they were called to an address on Rhodes Avenue, Port Talbot on Monday (February 5) following a welfare concern.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating the sudden unexplained deaths of a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman at an address on Rhodes Avenue, Port Talbot. Officers attended the property at 9am on Monday February 5 following a welfare concern. Upon gaining access to the property, officers discovered the bodies. Forensics have attended the scene. Our investigation is ongoing and the coroner has been informed.”
