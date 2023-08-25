Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Lancey Foux announces huge UK tour in support of ‘BACK2DATRAP’ mixtape
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Two charged in connection into the death of a baby
Putin breaks silence on death of Wagner boss Prigozhin
Emperor penguins suffer 'catastrophic breeding failure'
Asylum backlog hits record levels with concern as withdrawals spike

Portsmouth: girl, 8, dies after falling from balcony as woman, 43, arrested on suspicion of neglect

The incident occurred at Pickwick House in the Buckland area of the city

By Heather Carrick, Steve Deeks
1 hour ago
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu VaizeyEmergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after a young girl plunged to her death at a tower block in Portsmouth.

As reported by our sister title The Portsmouth News, police were called to the Pickwick House property on Wingfield Street in the Buckland area of the city at around 6.50pm. It came after reports of a "serious incident" in the area, with paramedics also in attendance.

The young girl, 8, reportedly fell to her death in the 11-storey tower block. A woman, 43, has now been arrested on suspicion of neglect.

An investigation in the circumstances surrounding the young girl's death has been launched by police.

A spokesman for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died. Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.

“A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody at this time.”

Related topics:PortsmouthPoliceParamedics