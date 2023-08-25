The incident occurred at Pickwick House in the Buckland area of the city

Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after a young girl plunged to her death at a tower block in Portsmouth.

As reported by our sister title The Portsmouth News, police were called to the Pickwick House property on Wingfield Street in the Buckland area of the city at around 6.50pm. It came after reports of a "serious incident" in the area, with paramedics also in attendance.

The young girl, 8, reportedly fell to her death in the 11-storey tower block. A woman, 43, has now been arrested on suspicion of neglect.

An investigation in the circumstances surrounding the young girl's death has been launched by police.

A spokesman for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died. Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.