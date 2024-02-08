Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been charged with arson after a fire in a city centre Travelodge hotel.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, and Portchester fire stations were called to the Travelodge hotel in Stanhope Road shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday after the fire started in one of the high-rise building's rooms. Road closures were put in place while police and firefighters dealt with the incident, and the entire premises were evacuated. Now, three people have been charged in relation to the fire.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Three people have been charged following a fire at the Travelodge on Stanhope Road in Portsmouth on Tuesday evening. We were called just after 11.15pm on Tuesday 06 February to reports of a fire in a room at the Travelodge.

"The building was evacuated and a road closure was put in place on Stanhope Road while our colleagues from Hampshire & IOW Fire and Rescue Service attended. No-one was hurt and the road closure was lifted shortly after 02:00am. An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth, and an 18-year-old woman from Totton were all arrested as part of our enquiries."

All three have subsequently been charged:

Joe Douglas Afrifa, 18, of Funtington Road in Portsmouth has been charged with arson.

Toa Sinead Barton, aged 19 of Willersley Close in Paulsgrove has been charged with arson and affray.

Amy Jane Newman, 18, of Hammonds Lane in Totton has been charged with arson and affray.