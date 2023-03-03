Police are appealing for information to help find and support the mother

Police are appealing for information after a dead human foetus was found on a heath in Dorset.

Officers received a report of the discovery on Canford Heath in Poole at 3.50pm on Thursday (2 March).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dorset Police have now issued an urgent appeal for the mother over concerns for her welfare. The force is asking anyone who witnessed anything in the area near Culliford Crescent to help them locate and support the mother.

The foetus was found near Culliford Crescent on Canford Heath (Photo: Google)

Chief Inspector Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: “This is a very sad discovery and our absolute priority now is to locate the mother of the child to ensure she receives the appropriate care.

“I would also ask anyone who witnessed anything in the area of Canford Heath on Thursday, or from anyone with any information to help us find and support the mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Paul Johnson, chief medical officer with NHS Dorset, added: “I am appealing directly to her to please contact medical services or the police as soon as possible so that we can ensure she is safe.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have concerns about a family member, loved one, or friend to make contact.”

The force urged people to call 999 and ask for an ambulance in the event of a medical emergency.