Police and ambulance crews were called to Plungington Road shortly before 11pm on Monday (December 11) after the woman, aged in her 50s, was found with serious head injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she continues to receive treatment. Lancashire Police said her condition was serious but not life-threatening.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

A man, aged in his 40s, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody while the force continues to investigate.

A police spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested after a woman was found with injuries in Preston. We were called at shortly before 11pm yesterday (Monday, December 11) after the woman, in her 50s, was found with head injuries in Plungington Road. She was taken to hospital where she remains. Her condition is serious but not thought to be life threatening. Officers attended a nearby address and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing."