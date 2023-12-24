A family in Preston have been left unable to afford Christmas Dinner after burglars broke into their home and stole their belongings.

A family in Preston have been left unable to afford Christmas Dinner after burglars broke into their home (Credit: fbhk on Pixabay)

The family, who live in the Brookfield area of the city, left their home at around 12.45pm on Wednesday (December 20).

When they returned at 2.15pm, they found their house had been ransacked and their presents and money had been stolen.

The mum, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "£300 worth of Aldi vouchers and £700 in cash were taken.

"They took my daughter's new Xbox for Christmas, two pairs of Converse, two diffuser hair dryers and more. All the money and the vouchers were in a drawer in my bedroom. They pulled everything out of it to find the money."

The burglary has left the family unable to afford Christmas dinner, and they have been left relying on food banks.

"I've got a 17-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 19-month old and a 17-week old baby," the mum added. "The food banks have given me tinned food and pasta but they don't give fresh stuff for the fridge so it's empty."

The family have since been made aware of a group of people who have reportedly been trying doors in the area. The mum said: "I had left the kitchen window cracked open so they forced it open before going out the back door. We wanted to share what happened to warn people and to make sure their doors are locked."

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was reported to them and they are investigating. "Reassurance patrols have been increased in the area," a spokesman for the force added.

