A primary school teacher from Northampton, Fiona Beal, has admitted causing the death of her 42-year-old boyfriend, Nicholas Billingham, whose remains were found in their garden months after he went missing. Beal pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to a loss of control but denies the murder charge for the period between October 30 and November 10, 2021.

During the trial at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC stated that Beal has acknowledged her responsibility for the lesser charge of manslaughter but refutes the murder accusation. He said: “She does not accept she is guilty of murder. Her defence is based on a so-called partial defence to murder.”

Beal was arrested in March 2022 when police discovered Billingham's body at their property. The discovery was made following a thorough search conducted by forensic teams and specialists. Police also found incriminating journal entries that exposed Beal's actions.

Mr Davies highlighted that on November 1, 2021, Beal messaged several people, claiming she and Billingham had contracted Covid-19 and needed to isolate. He described this narrative as "sustained and dishonest," pointing out there was no evidence of Beal taking a PCR test. Similar messages were sent from Billingham’s phone on November 2, which the prosecutor asserted were Beal impersonating him, calling it a "heartless and self-serving" act.

By November 8, Beal informed her sisters that she and Billingham had separated, citing an alleged affair by Billingham. However, the prosecution argued this narrative was entirely fabricated. Despite this, it was revealed that Billingham had previously been unfaithful to Beal.

Fiona Beal, 50, admits she killed her 42-year-old boyfriend Nicholas Billingham, whose partly mummified remains were discovered four-and-a-half months after he was last seen.

After returning to her teaching duties and receiving support following the breakup, Beal's mental health deteriorated by late February 2022. She rented a cabin in Cumbria, and alarming messages to her family led them to alert the police. Inside the cabin, journals penned by Beal revealed a darker side to her character.

Mr Davies shared details from the journals, indicating Beal's meticulous planning of the attack. She had acquired a utility knife, a chisel, and cable ties. The prosecutor outlined how Beal lured Billingham into a vulnerable position and fatally stabbed him. Beal's journals also depicted her feeling controlled and manipulated in the relationship and introduced an alter ego named Tulip 22, which she claimed was capable of darker actions.

Police & forensic officers at the house in Moore Street in Kingsley.

The journals prompted a police investigation, confirming that Billingham had not been seen or contacted since November 1, 2021. Mr Davies highlighted Beal's elaborate deception, including destroying parts of their home to move Billingham's body and burying him in their garden, using concrete and makeshift materials to create a grave.

Mr Davies described Beal's actions as a “major job” that required extensive planning, highlighting a pattern of planning, executing, and deceiving. This trial is the second attempt to bring Beal to justice, as a previous trial in Northampton was halted for legal reasons.