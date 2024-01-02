Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward in the investigation into a fatal stabbing of a teenager as crowds gathered on Primrose Hill to watch the New Year fireworks. Detectives have named the boy who died in Camden as Harry Pitman. The 16-year-old was stabbed on Primrose Hill at around 11.40pm on Sunday December 31.

Officers provided first aid to the 16-year-old before paramedics arrived. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died shortly before midnight at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody in north London.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry's family and friends at this difficult time. He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him.

"His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss. A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

"We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year. It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

"Primrose Hill was very busy at the time and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police. It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry's murder and I need anyone with information about the altercation, or the attack, to contact us immediately."

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days. Police are asking anyone who saw a "fight or confrontation" or anything suspicious, or anyone with images or footage of the incident on their phone, to come forward.