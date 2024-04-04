Raby Street stabbing: Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after knife attack in Manchester
A teenage boy has been left fighting for life after being stabbed. Officers were called shortly after 4.15pm on Thursday (April 4) to reports of a stabbing on Raby Street and the boy was taken to hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.
Greater Manchester Police said there have been no arrests made so far. A scene remains in place on Raby Street in the Moss Side area and the public has been informed of an increase of police officers in the area over the coming days whilst investigation is underway.
Superintendent Muzemil Kernain of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “We understand that the local community will be quite rightly shocked when hearing this news and we will continue to provide a visible reassurance in the area over the coming days in the form of on-foot patrol officers, vehicle patrols and covert patrols.
“We are appealing for any information the public may have to come forward and speak to us, it will be treated with the strictest confidence, and I am particularly keen if there is any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident or its immediate aftermath.”
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2280 of 4/4/24. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.