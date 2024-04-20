Gavin Reynolds

A thief has been banned from entering Sheffield city centre for two years.

Gavin Reynolds was found guilty of assault, racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage following a trial at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (April 16). Reynolds, aged 34, of Lytton Crescent, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug, theft from a shop and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Gavin Reynolds

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found not guilty of two counts of assault, using threatening behaviour to cause harassment, using threatening behaviour to provoke violence, and possession of a Class C drug during the same trial. All the offences took place in Sheffield city centre.

Reynolds was given a 21-week sentence suspended for a year as well as the CBO.

Darius Razaghi, Acting Inspector for Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "CBOs are used to deal with people who are known to engage relentlessly in antisocial behaviour or low-level crime and they are not used lightly. Reynolds was a menace to shoppers and workers in Sheffield city centre and this order now prevents him from setting foot in the area.”

Map of Sheffield city centre defining area Gavin Reynolds cannot enter due to a CBO.

The terms of Reynolds’ CBO prevent him from doing the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Remaining on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave by an owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner / occupier of such premises.

2. Entering Sheffield city centre as defined in the map, except for court appearances and for certain appointments which have been arranged prior.

3. Sitting, sleeping or loitering in an area accessible to members of the public with any item or article which would give another person the impression that you are begging (such as a sleeping bag, cup, hat or sign).

4. Approaching strangers and asking for money (excluding if under a contract of employment, legitimate benefit claim, retail purchase or banking transaction).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Using or encouraging others to use foul, abusive, insulting, offensive, threatening, disorderly or intimidating language or behaviour in any place in Sheffield or towards any person.